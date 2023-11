These two-storey residences in Palmerston North are typical of the architecture of the 1930s.

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of two unidentified houses.

These two-storey homes are typical of the architecture of the 1930s. It is thought one of them might be the Fitzherbert Ave home of undertaker Thomas Grigg.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these photos.

If you have any information on the houses, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.