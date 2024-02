Do you recognise anyone in this wedding party?

Do you recognise anyone in this wedding party?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified wedding party.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you can identify any of the wedding party, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.