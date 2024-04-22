Was this the Tokomaru post office?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified post office.

The photo was taken by H.M. Griffiths in the early 1900s, probably between 1910 and 1920. Many of these photos are labelled as having been taken in Tokomaru, but have no other information about them. They were donated to the City Archives in 1971.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you can identify the post office, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.



