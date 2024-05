Did you used to visit this Palmerston North shop?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of the interior of a grocery shop.

It could be Lamerton’s, which had an outlet in Main St and one in Broadway Ave.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you have any information about the photo, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.