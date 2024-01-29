The truck’s signwriting says A.E. Clausen & Co Contractors Palmerston North but what were the people protesting about?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified protest.

The truck’s signwriting says A.E. Clausen & Co Contractors Palmerston North.

The writing on the side of the truck is partially legible with “resign” indicating the truck is decorated as part of a protest.

Do you know what the people were protesting about and when? Do you recognise the building behind the truck?

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you can identify the protest, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.



