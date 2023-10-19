Voyager 2023 media awards

Palmerston North City Library seeks help to identify a house from mystery photo

Was this house designed by Palmerston North architect Acton Wylde-Browne?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified house.

It is part of a set of images held by Palmerston North architect Acton Wylde-Browne, so is probably one he designed.

He did design buildings outside Manawatū, and as the photographer is from Wellington the house might have been there.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you are able to identify the house, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.

