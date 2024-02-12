Do you recognise anyone in this photo?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of a Māori youth or performing arts group. Do you recognise anyone in the photo?

Do you know when the photo was taken or the name of the group?

The photo comes from the Elmar Collection - a large series of semi-identified and unidentified images from the 1930s-1970s.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you have any information about the photo, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.