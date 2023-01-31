Hanoch, 4, and Haniyah, 2, Shinu brought their energy A game to bag toss at the Summer Reading Programme finale. Manawatū Rugby and Hockey Manawatū also provided activities on the rare sunny and still evening. Photo / Judith Lacy

Amon Reid has some simple advice for children who don’t like reading - try graphic novels.

They are novels written and illustrated in the style of a comic book.

The 11-year-old has done Palmerston North City Library’s Summer Reading Programme for about four years.

The programme encourages and supports children aged 4 to 10 to enjoy reading over the summer holidays. They are required to report in four times to complete the programme.

“I kind of like getting to talk to people about books,” Amon says.

He has found classmates don’t usually read the same books as him so it is hard to talk to them about his discoveries.

Amon plans to be a volunteer for the 2023-24 programme, listening to children share what they have read.

He enjoys novels and fantasy books and likes the Wings of Fire series of dragon fantasy novels.

Amon Reid, 11, is a big fan of the Summer Reading Programme. Photo / Judith Lacy

At the finale last Thursday at Victoria Esplanade, children’s programmes co-ordinator Rhonda Chenery led the children in a warm-up. “What are we going to do to warm up our head?”

“Solve maths equations,” one boy answered.

As at the finale, 426 children had completed the main programme, 48 had completed the te reo Māori programme run with the help of Awapuni School, and the Pasifika programme numbers were still being collated.

Participants read for 93,478 minutes, which is 65 days non-stop, and earned 5036 badges doing various activities.

Chenery said 280 book reviews had been written and more than 80 photos of children visiting a new park or playground submitted.

Last year, children could report to a librarian or volunteer using one of 14 languages, this year just eight were offered. Some of the multilingual volunteers were travelling overseas this summer with the freeing up of international travel, Chenery said.

The children keep a log of their reading, either in the Beanstack app or in their folders.

There is also a range of other activities they can opt to do via Beanstack.

Lucy Carter, 7, reads every day. Photo / Judith Lacy

Lucy Carter has been reading every day for 416 days; she did not stop when last year’s programme ended.

The 7-year-old enjoys the process of decoding words and then being able to read a whole sentence.

The Fierce Little Woman and the Wicked Pirate by Joy Crowley is her favourite book.

For completing this year’s programme, Lucy received Geronimo Stilton Classic Tales: Moby Dick but as she already had that at home Awapuni Library staff swapped it for Stupid Carrots by David Campbell.

The programme is funded by Eastern and Central Community Trust (ECCT). Trustee Brendan Duffy came bearing good and bad news.

After 20 years, ECCT has finished its support of the programme as the trust has “changed direction”.

Palmerston North was recognised as the “pinnacle deliverer” of summer reading in the ECCT region of Tairawhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Tararua, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wairarapa.

Residents were incredibly lucky to have a city that supported its children through the programme.

Duffy, a former Horowhenua mayor, said he couldn’t see any children in the crowd on a device and obviously no one was watching TV.

There was no finale last year due to Covid-19.





