Palmerston North city councillor Patrick Handcock says the ambassador programme is an exemplar of growing social capital and community cohesion. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION:

My last contribution to this series was almost a year ago, a year that has passed in the blink of an eye.

I have continued to hold the safe city portfolio, which is very dependent on working across stakeholders. Covid-19 has placed additional stress on government departments so maintaining momentum across the sector has been challenging.

Having said that, the council has continued to work with partner agencies and stakeholders to address some of the street racer and drifting issues that have become a massive problem for communities across New Zealand.

Let's be very clear, the activities of those few who actively participate in these illegal activities cause danger to themselves and the public, destroy public property and constantly create noise and harassment of neighbourhoods. There is a determination across stakeholders to continue both prevention and enforcement strategies to mitigate and minimise the effects of street racing.

The council continues to explore and implement engineering solutions that will discourage drifting in our industrial areas. The planning and strategy committee will also look at bylaw options in the coming months. Our work is not yet done.

On a positive note, the city ambassador programme concluded in early March, having been a feature again over the summer. This past year we employed six ambassadors and they were able to be rostered to cover busy periods in the city.

The ambassadors engaged with businesses, supported the i-Site, Youth Space and Central Library, and also based themselves at the Unbox (games and activities) in Te Marae o Hine. This has been an amazing success, where the ambassadors engaged with many young people and families; plus, they were also able to positively engage with our street people.

There are now many documented instances where vulnerable young people have been connected to social services and reconnected to education. The inclusive approach from the ambassadors contributed to the vibrancy of our CBD, provided positive visitor experiences, supported retailers, and improved our sense of safety and security within the city.

The ambassador programme is an exemplar of growing social capital and community cohesion. It's an example of what we can do to create environments that encourage and support pro-social behaviours, where we get in front of problems, rather than constantly chasing unwanted symptoms and consequences.

This year's evaluation of the ambassador programme includes eight recommendations to further improve the programme. I look forward to version 2022-23.

• Patrick Handcock is a Palmerston North city councillor.