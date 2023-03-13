Palmerston North city councillor Orphee Mickalad says every year the council is legally required to adopt an annual plan for the next financial year. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

The annual budget process is upon us, and 2023 is shaping up to be a challenging year in local government.

The cost-of-living crisis, interest rate hikes, central government reforms, the need to improve the resilience of our infrastructure, and climate change contingency planning in an uncertain economic environment will undoubtedly put pressure on, and influence, the council’s planning and decision-making.

This pressure was felt and widely expressed by councillors at the March 1 council meeting when elected members spent more than five hours considering the content of the draft 2023-24 plan.

The discussions that emerged from that meeting ignited an old-age debate between investing to improve service delivery and community wellbeing and reducing costs to minimise rates.

The annual plan sets out what the council plans to do in the next financial year, and demonstrates the impact council activities, services and investment for that year are likely to have on your rates and council’s debt.

Every year, the council is legally required to adopt an annual plan for the next financial year. Without this plan in place, the council will not be able to set rates for the year or fund any of its actions, plans and strategies.

While we understand there is considerable financial pressure on individuals, families, organisations and businesses, with petrol, mortgage rates and the price of other goods and services rising, councillors are also cognisant that the council is not immune to the unpredictable effects of the global economic downturn caused by the pandemic and the senseless war in Ukraine, construction and supply chain issues, cost increases, skills shortages and increased interest for our debt.

In making these budgetary considerations, our focus is always on striking a good balance between affordability and the need to provide essential services and improvements across our city.

This was shown in recent meetings where the council considered inflation and interest rate rises on household budgets, and worked to prune back the proposed overall rates rise from 7.6 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

This figure is much lower than the 8.3 per cent forecast for 2023-24 in the 2021-2031 Long-term Plan, and the 9.5 per cent increase indicated at a council workshop in February.

The public engagement process on the draft plan will run from March 20 until April 21. Your feedback is valued.

I encourage you to reflect on the proposed plan, and provide us with feedback on what we got right or wrong. Or what you would like to see the council do more or less of.

Orphee Mickalad is a Palmerston North city councillor.