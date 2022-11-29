Palmerston North city councillor managed two hot dogs in three minutes at Missoula Day on Saturday. Photos / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North city councillor managed two hot dogs in three minutes at Missoula Day on Saturday. Photos / Judith Lacy

A bit like the carousel in central Missoula, the faces of contestants in the Missoula Day hot dog eating competition went up all day.

The competition was a highlight of Saturday’s celebration of 40 years since Missoula and Palmerston North became sister cities. The four hours of free entertainment were organised by Palmy Bid.

Missoula is in Montana, an American state on the Canadian border and sandwiched between Washington State and North Dakota.

“Hot dogs down, hands on the table,” instructed MC Kane Parsons

The contestants had three minutes to eat as many sauceless hot dogs as they could.

First-term city councillor Mark Arnott managed around two, drinking water in between taking bites.

He received plenty of encouragement from deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb while Who Let the Dogs Out played.

The winner of the adult contest was Rhonda Walkley. After the judges deemed it too close to call, Walkley had an eat-off with another woman as We Will Rock You boomed. Afterwards, she was spotted drinking a lot of water.

Alex Carr, 12, competed in the junior competition. Photo / Judith Lacy

At the end of the junior contest, Parsons asked Alex Carr how he was feeling. “Not good,” the 12-year-old replied.

Stuart Schwartz used to be on the Missoula sister city committee and independently visited Missoula while visiting the United States. He doesn’t recall the exact year but does recall much about the city.

It is a special place because of its uncanny similarities to Palmerston North - a university city with a river and about the same size population-wise, he says.

Clark Fort River is a feature of the city centre and used for entertainment and access to events.

Missoula does have something Palmerston North does not have - lots of snow. “It’s a winter paradise.”

The city does a lot for its citizens with good parks, recreation activities and A Carousel for Missoula.

The carousel was the idea of Missoula cabinet maker Chuck Kaparich. More than 100,000 hours of volunteer time went into the construction and it opened in 1995.

At the time of his visit, Schwartz was the managing director of Taylor Jensen Fine Arts.

He recalls Missoula had a number of art galleries with Western art particularly big - cowboys, horses, stock drives, canyons, mountains.

Palmerston North and Missoula exchange art, with Palmy’s collection in the Missoula Room at the city council.

Monte Dolack is a prominent Missoula graphic artist and his work is among Palmy’s collection.

On Saturday, the Missoula information tent run by the city council had postcards of his work Glacier Park Goats in Winter.

Schwartz moved to Palmerston North in 1992 from South Carolina. He was born in New Jersey while his wife, Phyllis, and their three children were born in North Carolina.

Rivers Hemopo, 12, had plenty of support from the crowd. Photo / Judith Lacy





