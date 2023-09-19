Palmerston North city councillor Lorna Johnson says Pride events next month will be an awesome opportunity for the Rainbow community to celebrate. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

OPINION

What do councillors get up to when we’re not in council meetings? Although much of our work happens in public meetings (now livestreamed on YouTube), there are many other responsibilities and roles we carry out that are perhaps not so much in the public eye.

Some positions carry additional responsibilities. For example, as chairwoman of the Community Committee, I am part of the rates remissions group. It considers applications from charitable groups that may be eligible for a discount on their rates.

I am also chairwoman of the Jaycee Trust Travelling Fellowship Scheme, which administers trust funds to support young people in their travel projects.

I’m part of the group that selects the Civic Honour Awards recipients as well as being on the Welcoming Communities Advisory Committee.

Our goal for Palmerston North is to be a city where everyone feels connected and included, as part of our responsibility for community wellbeing. We try to keep in touch with as many groups and organisations as we can. Responsibilities are shared across elected members.

Most councillors have appointments to outside organisations. We are nominated by the mayor to be the council representative.

I am appointed to the Square Edge Community Arts Board, Te Pū Harakeke Community Collective Manawatū, Housing Steering Group, Future Development Strategy Steering Group and Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association (MaLGRA). Not surprisingly, these roles keep me busy.

If you want to know the responsibilities of other councillors, these can all be found on the council website.

Next month will be a particularly enjoyable one for me in my MaLGRA representative role, as Palmerston North embraces our local Pride month.

MaLGRA, the longest-established LGBTI+ group in New Zealand, celebrates its birthday at Labour Weekend and is why October has usually been our month for Pride events in the city.

This year there is a huge range of activities planned, from the glitz and glamour of Palmy Drag Fest at the Regent on Broadway to a dog catwalk in The Square, Rainbow Lego masters competition, a movie night, drag bingo and plenty more!

It will be an awesome opportunity for the Rainbow community to celebrate, connect and reflect, as well as for the wider community to enjoy and join in. Keep a look out for more details!

Lorna Johnson is a Palmerston North city councillor.