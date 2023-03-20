Palmerston North city councillor Karen Naylor says it’s important we all find activities we enjoy, as doing them is good for our minds, bodies and souls. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

Palmerston North city councillor Karen Naylor says it’s important we all find activities we enjoy, as doing them is good for our minds, bodies and souls. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

OPINION:

We are five months into this term of the council, and it’s been a good start. The beginning of a new term provides the opportunity to reset and determine the culture for the term ahead. We welcomed five new city councillors and a new chief executive, and have established a constructive way of working together which stands us in good stead to face the challenges that will come our way in the coming months and years.

I’ve enjoyed hearing the perspective and input from the new councillors and getting to know them.

With 16 elected members around the table, there are usually at least a few different perspectives expressed during debate that enrich and strengthen our decision-making.

Councillors generally remain open-minded and are willing to alter their position after listening to the debate. This is all very healthy, and I’m really enjoying being a part of the refreshed team.

Last week we signed off the draft annual budget. Our consultation period starts today and continues until April 21. We will hear oral submissions from May 16 - 18. It’s been a challenging budget to consider, with the increased cost of providing many of the council’s services while weighing up the impact of any potential rates increase on our community, which is also experiencing increases to the cost of living.

I look forward to hearing from the community about whether we’ve got the balance right, or if not, how we could adjust the budget. You can find the annual budget summary and online submission at pncc.govt.nz.

Last week, we also welcomed seven new members on to the Disability Reference Group. This group has been operating since 2018, and provides an important perspective to the council to ensure we provide services that are appropriate to those with disabilities and they have the best opportunity to actively participate in our community.

Areas of recent discussion and input include disability parking, accessibility at community events, equal employment opportunities, visibility of the disability community in council communications and the implementation of the companion card.

An important area of focus for the council is to create an environment that encourages people to be more active. The council has invested in river pathways, cycleways, parks and reserves, playgrounds, sports venues and aquatic facilities.

It’s important we all find activities we enjoy, as this is good for our minds, bodies and souls. It can also give us the opportunity to have meaningful connections with others. I enjoy my weekly dance class, regular bike rides along our river pathway and walks in our bush and green corridors.

Karen Naylor is a Palmerston North city councillor.



