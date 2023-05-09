Palmerston North city councillor Brent Barrett says the region needs a collective local voice for public transport users. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

Opinion:

Wellington keeps getting closer. In a pre-budget announcement, the Government announced a much-improved Capital Connection rail service for the Manawatū line. Four return services daily, and travel time reduced by 10 per cent. Absolutely fantastic.

Even better, this news broke hot on the heels of the city’s new urban bus network announced for 2024, with 15-minute peak frequency and an all-electric fleet.

Both these wins are driven by your regional council, who’ve done a great job planning and advocating for these upgrades, with support from your city council team and Mayor Grant Smith. I’ve enjoyed contributing as your city representative on the Horizons Passenger Transport Committee, but the heavy lifting was done by others, especially the team at Horizons.

In more good news, revenue from the Emissions Trading Scheme is flowing to the city, providing overdue investment for transport choice and safer roads. Exciting examples are the cycleway being co-designed for Featherston St, work to link the Main St cycleway through to the Pioneer Highway shared path, and plans to improve and extend the Summerhill cycle lanes.

So yes there’s lots of exciting progress in the transport space, and new opportunities as well.

Two examples if I may.

First is a call for an hourly express bus linking our city centre through to the Waikanae rail service. This could start tomorrow if the regional councils get behind it, as they have for the Capital Connection. With the newly announced rail services a few years away, it makes sense to start building ridership with a bus/train combination, leaving the driving to the professionals.

Second is a renewed call for a collective local voice for public transport users. Despite locals making more than a million rides a year by rail and bus, there’s no collective voice for bus and train riders in the city or region.

While our city is making progress, this was driven by years of individual voices calling for better bus and rail services. Imagine how much further we could go with a co-ordinated grassroots voice for better public transport, based here in Papaioea.

Finally, a moment to reflect fully on the need for collective voice in democracy, and the fragility of that right. This was driven home by chilling news this April from our sister city of Missoula in the United States. Zooey Zephyr, the city’s state representative, was silenced while in the debating chamber. Silenced while speaking up to defend basic human rights.

The BBC reported on April 27 that Montana Republican lawmakers had voted to bar transgender Democratic lawmaker Zephyr from the House chamber.

I’ve written to Representative Zephyr and Mayor Jordan Hess expressing our solidarity as they fight for their city’s rights, and I encourage you to do the same. It’s what sisters and brothers are for, especially when there’s, in my view, a bully on the loose.

Brent Barrett is a Palmerston North city councillor.



