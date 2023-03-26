Palmerston North city councillor Billy Meehan applauds the community for its continued support of sporting and play events. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

OPINION:

It’s been a great start to this council term, with a busy events and sporting schedule.

In my role as deputy chairman of the Culture and Sport Committee, it’s been great to get out and attend a number of events in the past few months.

The Territorial Authorities (TAs) Forum in Wellington, represented by TAs throughout New Zealand, was held earlier this month. The forum was a great opportunity for local government leaders to connect with each other and better understand the strategic priorities of Sport NZ and how it can best support local government. It was great to hear TAs from all around New Zealand share the play, active recreation and sport initiatives happening in their communities.

I also attended the final night of this year’s Palmy I Tri’d the Tri Series at Skoglund Park. It was the 20th anniversary, and it was great to see hundreds of kids supported by their parents and families. It was heart-warming to watch so many kids having a go. I would like to acknowledge and commend Andy Martin for the years he has led this event. Andy was there at the beginning and is still there 20 years on - great effort, Andy. This event would not be possible without all the volunteers from our community.

The Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon was last week, and although the day started with wet weather, it was a good day, with many children attending. It was great to see so many of our local sports personalities attending and supporting this event.

I’m looking forward to attending the 53rd NZ Secondary Schools Volleyball Championships this week. Volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports in NZ, with more than 160 teams from 118 schools coming to our city.

In February, the city council welcomed Manumea Durie as our new play adviser. This is a fixed two-year role funded by Sport NZ. The role’s key priorities are to enhance the council’s cross-organisational capabilities to deliver on our Play Policy objectives, and to work alongside Sport Manawatū play system lead Whitney Le Comte supporting and working with play champions and play networks to deliver play opportunities throughout our city.

I wish Manumea all the best in her role.

It’s been noted by Sport NZ that Palmerston North City Council has long been an innovator and leader when it comes to play and providing quality play spaces. We have an amazing team at the council that already understands the importance of play. For example, our branch libraries now have play gear hire bins - so you can borrow play equipment to enjoy at home or at your neighbourhood play space.

A big thanks to our awesome community for your continued support of these events and initiatives.

Billy Meehan is a Palmerston North city councillor.