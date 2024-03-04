Are there things that make your day-to-day life in Palmerston North harder than it needs to be? Photo / 123RF

Are there things that make your day-to-day life in Palmerston North harder than it needs to be? Photo / 123RF

What barriers are stopping the participation of older people in Palmerston North?

What can be done to improve their wellbeing?

Palmerston North City Council and Age Friendly Palmerston North are seeking feedback from residents to help identify barriers to the wellbeing and participation of older people.

They will host co-design workshops with community organisations and residents, but also want to hear from individuals through a survey. This can be completed online at pncc.govt.nz/Participate-Palmy or via hard copies at community centres, libraries and the customer service centre.

The Palmerston North Age Friendly group has made several submissions to the council asking for Palmerston North to become a more age-friendly city. In May 2023, the council resolved to develop an age-friendly plan in the 2023-2024 year.

It wants to join the Age-Friendly Aotearoa New Zealand Network, which is made up of 32 local authorities.

A $50,000 budget has been allocated to support the development of the plan, including funding a part-time adviser.

Community development group manager Stephanie Velvin says the council is committed to creating a city where older people are connected and safe and have access to services and facilities that are inclusive of their needs.

“We are excited to be starting this co-design process with our diverse seniors’ community to help us develop a collaborative age-friendly action plan for Palmerston North.”

Age Friendly Aotearoa New Zealand, through Te Tari Kaumātua Office for Seniors, has provided a framework for what an age-friendly community looks like that spans eight domains: outdoor spaces and building, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, community support and health services.

Velvin says although the council is not responsible for all these areas, it will share its plan with the Government agencies and service providers who are, to help inform their decisions in transport, housing and health.

People of any age can take part in the survey, which closes on March 22.