Should the intersection of Vogel St and Rangiora Ave in Roslyn have a raised pedestrian crossing? Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North City Council is seeking feedback on two options to make it safer to walk, cycle and drive on Vogel St.

In response to a petition asking for the Roslyn street to be made safer, over the past 18 months council staff have investigated options.

Acting transport and development group manager Bryce Hosking says there have been more than 50 crashes on Vogel St in the past five years. Fifteen of these crashes resulted in injuries and two involved pedestrians.

There were 14 cases of drivers losing control and 25 rear-end collisions at intersections, with the majority of these at the Featherston St intersection.

The proposed solutions include a combination of installing three raised pedestrian crossings, a right-turn bay into Featherston St and a cycleway for the section between Tremaine and Featherston Sts.

Raised pedestrian crossings provide a visible platform for pedestrians by elevating them above the road level to improve their visibility to drivers, Hosking says.

Feedback is sought on installing three platforms at the intersections of Rata St, Hayden St and Rangiora Ave.

A right-turn bay into Featherston St will improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of rear-end accidents by providing a designated space for motorists waiting to turn, Hosking says.

Vogel St is part of the Urban Cycle Network Master Plan but implementing a cycleway will require the council to reallocate space on the road, as there are currently no cycling facilities on the street.

It is seeking feedback on two types of cycleway designs – a separated cycleway and a shared pathway.

“A separated cycleway offers a physical barrier between cyclists and traffic, however, it requires the removal of on-street parking. A separated cycleway is like what is on Main St – Pioneer Highway and these types of cycleways are also what will be constructed on Featherston St and Summerhill Dr next year,” Hosking says.

“Shared pathways are like what you see on a walkway where both pedestrians and cyclists use the same space. While they work well in recreational areas, the design has safety challenges in a busy urban setting as they span across driveways and side streets, and drivers are not used to looking both ways for people on bikes.”

This option would cost significantly more as it requires the removal of 37 street trees, the relocation of 14 streetlights as well as widening of the footpath.

Option 1: Raised pedestrian crossings + right-turn bay + shared pathway

Raised pedestrian crossings at Rata St, Hayden St and Rangiora Ave intersections

A right-turn bay into Featherston St

A shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Option 2: Raised pedestrian crossings + right-turn bay + separated cycleway

Raised pedestrian crossings at Rata St, Hayden St and Rangiora Ave intersections

A right-turn bay into Featherston St

A separated cycleway with a physical barrier for added safety.

The deadline to have your say is 4pm on Thursday, November 30.

People can provide feedback at pncc.govt.nz/vogel or via paper feedback forms at Roslyn Library.

There will be a drop-in session for the community to ask questions and talk to the project team. This will be held at Roslyn Library from 5–6.30pm on Thursday, November 23.

Feedback will be considered by elected members in the new year.

