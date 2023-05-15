The Government has set a target of at least 40 per cent of schools being covered by a slower speed limit by June 2024.

The Government has set a target of at least 40 per cent of schools being covered by a slower speed limit by June 2024.

Palmerston North City Council is proposing reduced speeds around each school in its rohe.

One of the key actions in the Government’s national road safety plan, Road to Zero, is to ensure there are safe speed limits around all schools by the end of 2027.

As the local road controlling authority for Palmerston North, the council is responsible for consulting with the community on the streets near each school where these speed limits would be in place.

“We have proposed what this could look like for schools around our city, and we are now seeking public feedback on whether we’ve got this right,” chief planning officer David Murphy says.

Elected members will make a final decision after hearing community feedback. The council will then need to send its interim plan to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency for certification. The council plans to have the proposed speed limits in place by June 2024.

There have been 1332 crashes within 200 metres of Palmerston North schools in the past 10 years, Murphy says. This is why speed limit changes are no longer restricted to the school gate and are now focused on the journey to and from school.

“The Government requires us to change speed limits on the streets around each school using a combination of permanent and variable speed limits. Variable speed limits are electronic signs that apply during school pick-up and drop-off times only, which we are proposing on our busier roads.

“Most of these lower speed limits will be 30km/h. A handful of schools in 70km/h areas will be reduced to 60km/h.

“We want our children to get to school safely, whether they drive, walk, scooter, bike or catch the bus. Driving at safer speeds is one way we can achieve this.”

On Saturday, the council will hold a drop-in session at Central Library from midday to 1pm.

To make a submission, visit pncc.govt.nz/saferschools. The webpage includes maps of the proposed changes for all schools in the city. You can also request a feedback form at libraries.

Murphy says about 23 per cent of all fatal and serious crashes in Palmerston North have inappropriate speed as a contributing factor to the crash and the outcome of the crash.

“We know reducing speed is the difference between a few broken bones and the loss of a life.”

The rule states new speed limit signs should be installed for at least 40 per cent of schools by June 2024. However, the council’s interim plan is to have them all implemented by then.

Consultation ends at 4pm on Friday, June 2.