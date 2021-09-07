Palmerston North City Council receives 57 submissions on 17 Summerhays St

Palmerston North City Council favours repurposing the former Terrace End Bowling Club for housing, as do the majority of submitters. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North resident Doug Strachan has an idea both in and out of the box for the former Terrace End Bowling Club site.

He has asked Palmerston North City Council to retain the land for community purposes and build 26 large rooms on the site, one for each letter of the alphabet.

Each room would be filled with objects starting with that letter, for example someone might donate their collection of elephant figurines to the E room while an old-fashioned washboard would go in the W room.

Strachan's submission was one of 57 the council received on the future use of 17 Summerhays St. The council's preferred option is to repurpose the site for housing.

Thirty-six of the submissions supported this option, while nine did not.

Strachan said the city lacks a variety of things to do, particularly during wet weather. People could pay $20 to access all the rooms or maybe just $5 to access five rooms and spend more time trying to identify why each object is in that room.

"These rooms would be crammed full of objects. Kids would love it."

Miriam Sharland proposes a community orchard, which would address the "ongoing destruction" of green space within the city.

Joshua Thompson says as the lot is secluded it would be an inappropriate and unsafe place for general recreation.

Graeme Tong says the whole site should be repurposed as housing and that there are ample facilities within walking distance of Summerhays St.

"Housing will support business in the area, I know that the Summerhays dairy has suffered since the closing of the bowls club."

Marilyn and Bruce Bulloch support the retention or development of the land for recreational purposes. Being off the road, the site is peaceful and quiet with a view of the hills, they write. The Bullochs say there is a shortage of open green space in this older part of Palmerston North.

Amelia Shadbolt submitted that housing is in such a tailspin, anything that can help get people into warm, dry homes would be a huge boost for the city.

Ray Alcock would like a homeless shelter built on the site.

Simon Loveday supports housing. "Without higher-density housing near the city centre, Palmy will sprawl and become too car-dependent."

Jackie Little favours a co-housing development for young adults with disabilities.

As well as formal submissions, council officers gathered comments from social media. These included outsourcing the building of houses to Homes for People, retaining the site for community use as it has a lot of history associated with it, and building a stadium on the site for big concerts.

One person commented the profits from any land sale could mean the council may not need to increase parking fees in the city centre.

A full analysis of submission and recommended next steps will be presented to the council's planning and strategy committee in October.