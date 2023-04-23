"Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou," Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb says. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

Opinion:

Writing this article has allowed me to reflect on the past six months as a councillor and as the deputy mayor of Palmerston North. I am enjoying my new role, and I am impressed by the many different aspects and responsibilities of the council. Likewise, I am grateful for the excellent work of all council staff and for the councillors’ leadership, commitment and professionalism.

I have had the privilege of attending many community events and gatherings since my term began. From there, I meet people young and old, groups and organisations, all doing great things and providing commendable service to others.

Palmerston North is an innovative, growing, creative, exciting, and connected city. Without a doubt, we continue striving to have a safe community, an eco-city, with a driven and enabling Palmerston North City Council (PNCC).

As one of two Te Pūao Māori ward councillors, I am also a member of the Rangitāne o Manawatū Committee. The PNCC can evidence a strong and positive partnership with mana whenua Rangitāne. This partnership sees the benefit of working together in all matters, including identifying and enhancing cultural sites such as Te Awa o Manawatū (Manawatū River), Te Marae o Hine, Turitea Pā, Te Motu o Poutoa, Te Āpiti (Manawatū Gorge) and more for all residents and visitors to enjoy.

The partnership between the council and Rangitāne o Manawatū has created educational resources about our city and region that celebrate the city’s heritage. Our PNCC website at Te Manawa and along walkways are good places to see these.

There has been initial discussion on developing and enhancing our Civic and Cultural Precinct, which will be considered as part of the 2024 Long-Term Plan.

The partnership between the council and Rangitāne affords positive opportunities and experiences for all who live in Palmerston North. There are ongoing and focused discussions about housing and commercial opportunities and improved education and health outcomes for those in our city. Within the council, there is a focus on developing staff capability across the organisation to recognise opportunities and support this valued partnership.

In closing, I want to acknowledge the significance of Anzac Day. It is a day when we reflect, remember and thank all those who served and sacrificed, as well as all who are today still faithfully in service. Whether overseas or on the home front - where our servicemen and women helped in the rescue mission clean-up following the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle - we value their operational expertise, dedication, professionalism, and commitment.

For their continued service and the ongoing support provided by their families and whānau, the RSA, their comrades and communities, we thank them one and all.

Worthy of remembrance - we will remember them.

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou.

Debi Marshall-Lobb is a Palmerston North city councillor and the deputy mayor.



