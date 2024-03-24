Palmerston North city councillor Leonie Hapeta is encouraging residents to have their say on what projects should get the green light. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

OPINION

As a city councillor since 2013 and someone who runs a business, the concept of balancing the books is not new to me. The definition of balancing the books is the amount of revenue received equals the expenses.

If the council is going to do well there are many factors to consider. It needs positive impacts to make economic and social wellbeing go together. For example, Festival of Cultures, New Zealand Rural Games, Central Districts Field Days, stockcars, motorsports at Manfeild, major secondary school events like volleyball champs held last week, UCOL Te Pūkenga and Massey University graduations and Hurricanes games.

They all assist the economic growth of the city in retail, hospitality and accommodation by attracting many people from across the lower North Island. This we cannot take for granted – people inside and outside of the council continue to work on these partnerships to make these things happen.

To balance the books for the council in the long-term plan we must look at the rates rise. The idea of an 11.7 per cent rates rise for 2024-25 scares people. The total cost of the wastewater treatment project over the next 10 years will be more than $647 million.

Other projects for the next three years, which you need to discuss with your peers, included in the draft plan are:

community hubs $32m

social housing $18m

Te Motu o Poutoa Marae – visitor centre development $13m

seismic strengthening of council-owned buildings $15m

bus depot $10m

shared walking and cycling pathway from Palmerston North to Ashhurst and Palmerston North to Feilding $55m

cycleways in the city $31m.

Tell us which projects you think we really need or not. Consultation will run in April.

It is proposed over the next three years the rates will increase by 34 per cent and we need to balance the books for the city.

Leonie Hapeta is a Palmerston North city councillor.