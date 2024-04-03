Palmerston North city councillor Rachel Bowen says the council is working towards a city that’s a great place to work, live and raise a family. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

OPINION

The long-term plan (LTP) is without a doubt the most significant piece of work we undertake in the three-year council term.

The draft LTP sets out the programmes we think enable us to give effect to the strategic vision and goals we’ve set for the council. It’s been months of work for staff and elected members and we’re about to ask for your feedback on where we’ve got to.

The draft plan has been the subject of extended debate. Elected members have spent days in meetings going through the budgets and the programmes they relate to. Clearly, we don’t all agree on all of it. Some elements were agreed unanimously, others were more contentious. But the draft plan is the agreed consensus of the varied views around the table and we all now have a duty to take that whole body of work out to the community to talk about what’s in it, what’s not and how much it’s all going to cost.

The focus of that discussion is often the proposed rates rise, but that’s the end point of the conversation we need to have about what we’re doing and why, and how we might fund that – with rates as one part of that picture.

The council delivers a huge range of infrastructure and dozens of services, including many that are invisible until something goes wrong. We’re facing increasing costs due to inflation, the cost of servicing debt, and increasing insurance costs. We’re also facing new pressures that require new spending - meeting the demand for infrastructure in growth areas, adapting to climate change, and responding to natural hazards including bringing earthquake-prone buildings up to standard.

At the same time, we’re trying to tackle historical underinvestment. This is compounded by investment we’ve deferred to keep rates increases as low as possible. We’re now trying to catch up on many of those deferred commitments.

The council is finalising details for community and sector meetings to discuss the plan, in person and online. We’ll be encouraging those who attend, and those who can’t, to use the online submission form to register their views or to make an appointment to come and present to the council in the formal hearing of community submissions. Details of the meetings will be on the council’s website.

You’re also welcome to email me with any questions about the LTP or about the consultation. Rachel.Bowen@pncc.govt.nz.

We’re working towards a city that’s a great place to work, live and raise a family. This is your chance to influence what that looks like. It’s important we hear about what’s important to you, and if the draft LTP reflects that.

Rachel Bowen is a Palmerston North city councillor.



