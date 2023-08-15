Palmerston North City Council officers say the council should know their plans for parking before extending the free time for SuperGold cardholders. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North City Council officers say the council should know their plans for parking before extending the free time for SuperGold cardholders. Photo / Judith Lacy

The hopes of older drivers to have extended free parking in Palmerston North are moving like a rookie driver trying to parallel park: back, forward, back.

The city council’s community committee has referred a request to extend free parking for SuperGold cardholders to the development of a parking framework.

Only seven of the 13 councillors present on August 9 in favour.

Cr William Wood proposed extending free parking for cardholders from 8.30am to 3pm.

He said delaying it would push the issue into a bureaucratic chain but it was important to address the cost of living challenges SuperGold cardholders have today.

Councillors needed to consider cardholders leaving town at lunchtime and taking their business elsewhere, Wood said.

Cr Rachel Bowen agreed with the delay, as the committee had not heard from the wider community and there could be wider consequences than those in front of it today.

Cr Karen Naylor believed the parking framework workshop on August 30 was a more appropriate time to start considering all parking issues.

Cr Lew Findlay said he had never heard one person complain older people got free parking.

“Our council has a reputation, and it’s a well-earned reputation, we are the greatest procrastinators on Earth but here we are again talking about procrastinating.”

Cr Pat Handcock said the impact of extended free parking on businesses was unknown and the timeline provided by officers was reasonable.

Crs Brent Barrett, Rachel Bowen, Pat Handcock, Lorna Johnson, Debi Marshall-Lobb, Orphee Mickalad and Karen Naylor were in favour of referring free parking for SuperGold cardholders to the development of a parking framework and Lew Findlay, Roly Fitzgerald, Leonie Hapeta, Billy Meehan, William Wood and Kaydee Zabelin were against.

Council officers recommended referring the issue otherwise the council would be making a decision before confirming its objectives for car parking.

In 2011, the council agreed SuperGold cardholders could park for free from 9am-11am on weekdays. In 2015, this was extended to midday.

Mobility permit holders can park free for an hour.