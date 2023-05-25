Palmerston North resident and SuperGold cardholder Sue Alchin supports Grey Power Manawatū's push to extend free parking for older people. Photo / Judith Lacy

Councillor Billy Meehan’s passion and frustration revved as he argued extending free parking for older people in Palmerston North would not be a major cost. In fact, it was a no-brainer, he said.

“Most of these people have been paying rates for 50 years-plus; to give them a little bit of free parking. All councillors in this room get offered free parking and it’s not just 9 to 3, it’s 24/7.”

Meehan was speaking in response to a presentation by Grey Power Manawatū president Lew Findlay to the Palmerston North City Council Community Committee on Wednesday.

Grey Power wants free parking for SuperGold cardholders extended from 9am to midday to 9am-3pm weekdays.

Meehan, who is on the Grey Power Manawatū committee, said older people were not going into town to cruise around but because they had needs.

“We don’t need a report, we know it’s minimal cost.”

Resident Russell Hallam said he supported an extension of the concession to 3pm as it would remove a barrier to enabling older people to participate in lunchtime and early afternoon activities and appointments.

In-home support takes place in the morning, which precludes people from going out then.

The submission was also supported by Age Friendly Palmerston North and the city council’s Seniors Reference Group, he said.

“Support for this submission makes sense. It is good for the retail and commercial business in the inner city. It promotes social and healthy activity for an important sector of our community, a growing sector that contains the highest proportion of voters who vote.”

Grey Power Manawatū president Lew Findlay says most SuperGold cardholders are fighting to survive. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Findlay said the cost of living for older people was rising phenomenally.

“They are not living high on the hog on the gold card. We’ve had those comments around before. Most people on the gold card are fighting to survive. Living on Super is not easy.”

Some older people in the city stay in bed until mid-morning because they cannot afford to pay for power to heat their homes, he said.

They have to take medical appointments when they can get them - not just before midday.

Non-profit organisations in the CBD had told him volunteers were leaving as they did not want to pay for parking.

Not all older people could use buses as the bus stop might be too far away, Findlay said.

Councillor Karen Naylor said she was aware of the cost-of-living challenges for many in the community who were not seniors, particularly young families.

“Any sort of relief I think should be applied across the board on a means-testing way.”

Deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb supported extending the concession to 5pm.

“Our city has the opportunity to give effect to a city that has a culture of caring and that would start with our older people.”

Older people needed support now, she said.

“There are times when we say ‘let’s continue being progressive, let’s continue being supportive of our older people.’”

A motion that the committee recommend the concession be extended to 3pm was lost three votes to eight, with Meehan, Marshall-Lobb and Leonie Hapeta in favour.

Councillor Pat Handcock supported delaying a decision until officers had prepared a report. Money not paid into meters is money the council did not receive and therefore had rating implications.

“We want to make sure it doesn’t become an own-goal, so to speak.”

A motion that the chief executive provide a report on the implications of extending free parking for SuperGold cardholders and/or Community Services Card holders from midday to 3pm or 5pm was passed, with Hapeta abstaining.

People must be 65 or older and a New Zealand resident to receive a SuperGold Card. It is not means-tested.

The Ministry of Social Development says SuperGold is one way the Government and businesses can say thank you to older New Zealanders for the work they have done raising families, supporting communities and contributing to Aotearoa.

More than 20 people were in the council chamber public gallery in support of the Grey Power presentation.

The author is a Grey Power Manawatū member.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



