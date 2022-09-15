Candidates were quizzed on how to get people back into the city centre and on issues facing Palmerston North businesses. Photo / Judith Lacy

Candidates were quizzed on how to get people back into the city centre and on issues facing Palmerston North businesses. Photo / Judith Lacy

What better way to show you are taking fire safety seriously than have a drill when the mayor, 11 city councillors and 13 candidates are in the building.

Just as everyone was getting ready for Palmy Bid's meet the candidates evening, Globe Theatre manager Gerry Keating set off the fire alarm. As everyone filed back after a brief stay in the carpark, Keating said it was good to know council facilities are up to scratch.

Then it really was business time as MC Stefan Speller gave each candidate 40 seconds to introduce themselves then asked each candidate two business-related questions.

Lorna Johnson said she listens to the people and gets things done. She is not afraid to ask difficult questions.

Kaydee Zabelin said the next three years are a critical window to act for a sustainable future.

Pat Handcock said he stands for sustainable growth in population, business and infrastructure, and for safe and resilient communities.

Brent Barrett said the council has done a spectacular job over generations of building the wrong economy. Our fossil fuel addiction drives the climate crisis, we have an epidemic of loneliness, and we live in a food basket yet more than 10,000 people in our city face food insecurity every day.

Orphee Mickalad said he is committed to making the city a better place to live and thrive. He offers a positive attitude and energy.

Lew Findlay said he is a community man and his involvement in the community has shown him the importance of thriving and vibrant businesses. Without them there is no community sector. In response to a question about talent attraction, Findlay said the council needed to get on the Government's back to change its immigrant policies.

Leonie Hapeta said she wants strong financial management around the council table. She does not think the council does consultation well.

Karen Naylor, William Wood, Chiu Yeung Lee, and Zulfiqar Butt listen to a fellow candidate speak at the Palmy Bid event. Photo / Judith Lacy

Zulfiqar Butt runs a small business (Palmy Food City) and understands the problems they face. The biggest issue facing business is finding the right staff and retaining them.

Chiu Yeung Lee wants rates to decrease and said council management wastes money.

William Wood, who is in his fourth year of part-time business study, said the council needs to review its spending priorities. Wood, who works in commercial real estate, said the council needs to weight its procurement processes towards local businesses.

Asked about attracting talent, Wood said we need to make Palmerston North a place people want to come back to after going on adventures. The Palmy, famous for being boring marketing campaign damaged the city's reputation.

Karen Naylor said the council needs to reprioritise expenditure to ensure rates are affordable. A vote for her is a vote for sensible and responsible decisions.

Rachel Bowen said her track record shows she turns up and works hard. She puts energy, effort and thought into working for residents.

Some of the 24 candidates at Palmy Bid's event on Tuesday - Jacinta Fraser (left), Mike Clement, Sam Walmsley, Zakk Rokkanno, Meenal Dutt, and Dion Jensen. Photo / Judith Lacy

Dion Jensen said the city was not safe. People don't feel safe coming into the city and they don't have money to spend. The city needed an entrepreneur hub that would help business get online. The day of the employee is dead and we need to think about entrepreneurs and contractors.

Meenal Dutt said she is a businesswoman who wants to help youth get into employment. She comes from a culture that tells women it is their job to look after the kids but she decided to stand for council. Dutt told the Manawatū Guardian after the meeting she is the Manawatū master franchisee for Clean Planet. She was born in Fiji and is Fiji Indian.

Zakk Rokkanno said he is a film-maker who wants an inclusive community with a clear line of communication from individuals to the council so their concerns, needs and ideas are heard and taken seriously.

Sam Walmsley said he wants to bring humanity and understanding back into local politics and protect the family unit. He wants a rates cap for the next two years and is against Three Waters.

Mike Clement said he stands for accountability, fiscal responsibility and rates reform. The council is squandering money on projects the city doesn't need while core infrastructure crumbles. In response to a question about how the council can support businesses while Covid-19 is in the community, he said most people have not been wearing masks for the last six months or so. It was great to see a smiling face on the other side of the cash register again.

Jacinta Fraser said she wants to see the city thrive and more housing intensification. In response to a question about crime, she said she feels like she can't leave her car unlocked for even a little bit or her sunglasses are gone.

Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot said he supports a democratic and transparent council that puts the welfare of the people at the heart of its decision-making.

Bruno Petrenas said he was standing to make sure infrastructure is resilient and the wastewater project is completed. In response to a question about whether commercial rates are reasonable, Petrenas said everybody wants everything but doesn't want to pay for it. He favours one-hour free parking in the CBD. In response to a question about crime in the city centre, he said he supports extending the safe city ambassadors programme and installing more CCTV cameras.

Tania Lamb said her dream is for Palmerston North to be on the map and she encouraged people to spring into action and vote for her.

Mark Arnott, who owns E-pics Productions, said businesses are struggling with high rents and staff shortages. The council needs to lead from the front and buy local.

Vaughan Dennison said he has a positive approach and proven experience.

James Candish, who owns Village Valley Automotive, said local business needs to be supported as they are an important part of the community. He put a plug in for his sister who owns BABCO - Brick Artisan Bread Company.

Sitting in the front row of the Globe Theatre, the candidates' shoes were much more prominent than if they were at the same height as the audience. To conclude our coverage of meet the candidates' events we awarded some prizes.

Trendiest men's shoes - William Wood

Statement shoes - Jacinta Fraser for her Jo Mercer flats for a woman on the go

Shiniest shoes - Mike Clement

Highest heels - three-way tie Rachel Bowen, Meenal Dutt and Kaydee Zabelin