The Unity Singers practise under the direction of Stephen Fisher.

What is better than a Unity Singers concert? A free Unity Singers concert.

The Unity Singers have been performing in Manawatū for nearly 55 years. For the July 2 Songs From The Heart concert, they have put together a programme of uplifting hits from the soundtrack of our lives.

Guest artists New Zealand Chinese Association Manawatū branch, beatboxer HeiHei and OnStage Manawatū Swing Band will add spice to the mix with diverse acts between the Unity numbers.

Musical director Stephen Fisher is charged with compiling a wide range of arrangements for the choir as well as teaching the choir the more challenging parts, along with pianist Roger Buchanan.

Many of the choir members enjoy the social aspect of singing; rehearsals are light, relaxed evenings while still getting the work done.

If you are interested in joining Unity Singers or would like them to perform at an event contact Elayne at cynric.templecamp@gmail.com or 027 4571698.

The concert is free thanks to sponsorship from the Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North City Council and Eastern & Central Community Trust.

The Details

What: Songs From The Heart

When: Sunday, July 2, 2pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Entry: Free, gold coin donation welcome