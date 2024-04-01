Palmerston North JP Glen Caves promotes the new Saturday service at Central Library. Photo / Judith Lacy

It’s a frequently asked question on social media: “Where do I find a JP?”

Now, not only can you find a Justice of the Peace at Palmerston North Central Library on Fridays, but also on Saturdays.

From this Saturday, a JP will be available from 11am until 1pm, as well as on Fridays.

Glen Caves, who organises the roster for the JP service desk, says the library was receiving JP inquiries in between the Friday sessions. Saturday was chosen to suit people who work during the week. Caves is aware JP service desks in other towns and cities are busy on Saturdays.

JPs certify copies of official documents such as academic records and passports as being genuine.

They take statutory declarations for KiwiSaver and immigration purposes, witness signatures, and affidavits for legal purposes.

Caves says the most interesting situations involve Dutch pensioners who require a JP to certify they are still alive to keep receiving their pension. They need to do this every year.

Asked how long he has been a JP, Caves says: “Not all that long, only about 10 years.”

He was a pharmacist for 57 years and wishes he was a JP then, as he would have been very accessible.

JPs are all volunteers; Caves enjoys helping people get things done.

JPs who sit on the service desk have to be accredited - every two years, they have to pass an online test to make sure their knowledge is up to date. There are also regular educationals on legislative changes.

The service is free and no appointment is necessary. The service desk is in the Wharite Room on the mezzanine floor - look for the banner.

You can also search for a JP at justiceofthepeace.org.nz.

New Zealand’s first JP, Thomas Kendall, was appointed in 1814.

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.







