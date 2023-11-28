United States Deputy Chief of Mission to New Zealand David Gehrenbeck and city councillor Rachel Bowen have a go at line dancing at Missoula Day. Photo / Judith Lacy

Fun fact: the first woman elected to the US Congress was from Palmerston North’s sister city Missoula.

In 1916, Jeannette Rankin became the first woman elected to the US House of Representatives.

She wrote the text that became the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, giving American women the right to vote.

Rankin’s contribution to American politics was outlined by United States Deputy Chief of Mission to New Zealand, David Gehrenbeck.

He and his wife Laura Gehrenbeck came to Palmerston North from Wellington for Saturday’s Missoula Day.

“I don’t know enough about Jeannette Rankin to know if she had connections with [suffragist] Kate Sheppard, but I have to believe she did. I have to believe that the suffragists of the 19th and early 20th centuries were connected and were a community, because that’s how communities work.

“You people find each other who have common interests, who have common goals, and they connect, even on the other side of the world.”

Gehrenbeck said that is what’s beautiful about the sister city relationship between Missoula and Palmerston North.

These two communities found each other and celebrate their connections.

Gehrenbeck gave his pepeha [introduction] in te reo Māori without notes, drawing praise from MC Kane Parsons.

“This is what I love about what I do - getting outside the capital into the rest of the country to meet people who are living their best lives in New Zealand, and so I’m really glad to have this opportunity to be here. This is why I do what I do.”

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith (far right) enjoys videoing Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere (centre) and city councillor Orphee Mickalad. Also having a go at line dancing is Laura Gehrenbeck from the United States. Photo / Judith Lacy

Missoula and Palmy have been sister cities since 1982. The partnership started from academic staff exchanges between Massey University and the University of Montana.

Each June, Missoula celebrates New Zealand Day, and Saturday’s event was Palmy’s second Missoula Day - both organised by Palmy Bid.

Georgia Lunn from DanceWorks Studios encouraged attendees to have a go at American line dancing.

The studio started a line dancing group this year, and next year plans to run classes.

Laura Gehrenbeck was one of those keen to have a go in front of the stage, saying you can’t resist joining a line dance. “It’s just joyful.”

No elected members stepped up to the table to join city councillor Mark Arnott in the hot dog eating contest.

He was once again unsuccessful in his attempt to be named Palmy’s hungriest hot dog gobbler.

“I thought skipping breakfast was enough. Perhaps next year, I’ll skip dinner the night before too.”

Meanwhile, Ella McKinnon won a trip for two to Missoula in a shopping competition organised by Palmy Bid. She shopped at Just Jeans in The Plaza.