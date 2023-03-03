Serena Chen and Chester Lai want to improve their bridge skills. Photo / Supplied

If you enjoy card games like 500 or hearts, then bridge could be the game for you.

The Palmerston North Bridge Club is offering lessons, starting this month, aimed at beginners of the game, or people who have learnt in the past and are wanting to return with a refresher.

Founded in 1946, the club has helped and supported bridge players over many decades, club president Denise Servante says.

“It’s such a fascinating game. You can be playing for decades and never get two hands the same. A growing body of research also confirms that regular bridge playing improves reasoning skills and long- and short-term memory. We know you’ll be happier and healthier playing bridge so come along and join us.”

Jono Naylor took part in the lessons last year and says they’re beneficial in more ways than one.

“As well as learning how to play this addictive game, it’s also a good opportunity to mix with a friendly group of people and play cards.”

Naylor says taking the lessons is a great way to ease yourself into the game.

“There’s no commitment to join the club after the lessons but after getting captured by the game, joining the club is the best thing you can do. All the people are lovely and very generous with their time in teaching people how to play.”

Chester Lai and his partner Serena Chen are taking part in the March lessons. They joined the club in November and want to develop their skills.

“Bridge is a competitive game that makes you take risks,” Lai says.

“You never know what’s going to happen. It involves a lot of thinking and strategy. The lessons are beneficial because you learn more about the game. Serena and I love being a part of the club and we think the lessons will help us improve our gameplay.”

For Alistair James bridge is something the whole family can enjoy.

“My wife Claire and our children Emma and Jack play bridge as well.”

He learned to play in 1999.

“I had learnt as my parents played. It’s one of those games where once you learn, you’re hooked. It’s the most magnificent game imaginable. I joined the club almost 10 years ago.”

James encouraged his family to learn.

“My son and I went and took lessons at the Palmerston North Bridge Club around 10 years ago and I’ve been a member since. Claire and Emma decided to learn the game a couple of years later. Jack is now a grand master and has played for the New Zealand team, placing second in the Asia Cup Bridge Championships last year.”

While Emma and Jack have moved away, James says the game will allow them to make new connections and socialise.

“It’s a great game to know as it has a nice social aspect. People play bridge all over the world and knowing how to play is something you can bond over.”

He says it’s a game worth learning how to play.

“It takes a while as there are so many elements but once you learn how to play, you’ll be addicted. I encourage people who want to give the game a go to come along and take some lessons.”

The 12-week course runs on Mondays from March 13, 7pm-9pm, at the clubrooms on the corner of Cook and Cuba Sts.

It costs $60 a person, which includes workbooks and club membership for the remainder of the year.

Call the club on 06 358 4768 or contact Maxine Keay at 027 534 7410 to register.

For more information visit pnbridge.nz.



