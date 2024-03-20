Palmerston North Boys' High School's top student leaders for 2024 are Jake Maskill (left), Jack Trotter and Saem Millward.

Jake Maskill, 17, is this year’s head prefect at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

He is studying calculus, chemistry, music and drama.

Jake says he tries his best to lead in a participative manner. “I know that I don’t always have the answer, nor will I always make the right decisions. It is important to be able to ask for help from those around you, being a leader doesn’t mean being alone. Being an effective leader isn’t about answers, it’s about attitude.”

He has been dancing for more than 10 years, so when he is not at school he will often be dancing in a studio, at a competition or home.

A highlight of 2023 was organising the school’s crew for the DanceNZMade competition as he was able to share his passion for dance with friends. “To see them improve throughout the year and have so much fun while doing so was priceless to me.”

Manawatū has one of the strongest performing arts communities in the country. So, with $10 million, Jake would invest in an outdoor theatre to go on the Railway Land. It could be used by bands, Shakespeare performers and artists, plus for showing movies.

As a child, he loved to read.

“My enjoyment of reading came from when I was very young and had just had surgery on my hands. They were all wrapped up, leaving me unable to play. So, I would scoop up books with my arms and bring them to my dad to read to me.”

He wishes Manawatū had more spaces around the river for families.

Deputy head prefect Saem Millward, 17, is studying calculus, English, performance music and sports science.

Saem likes to lead by example and inspire self-direction, rather than telling people what to do and how to do it.

Outside of school, he loves working out and spending many hours working on his music, singing and playing piano.

A highlight of 2023 was getting more involved in musical theatre, particularly playing Jud Fry in the Palmerston North Boys’ High/Girls’ High production of Oklahoma.

If Saem was in charge of $10m to invest in Manawatū he would love to work on developing public service and general infrastructure, particularly fixing up all the potholes in our roads.

As a child, he loved drawing and playing with Lego and would spend days putting together mixed-up creations before deconstructing them and starting over again.

He wishes Manawatū had more tourist attractions and public exercise equipment, plus karaoke rooms, pool table lounges and arcades for young people.

Deputy head prefect Jack Trotter, 17, is studying level 3 economics, university accounting, calculus, chemistry and physics.

He leads by example. “Things like taking pride in my uniform and doing the right thing and being the first to do things to show others the way.”

Jack enjoys the outdoors, as well as watching and playing sports. Ever since he was a child, he has loved rugby, cricket and hunting. He was also a Lego kid, and would always be playing with the bricks, creating whatever he had thought up.

The highlight of 2023 was going to South Africa on a four-week exchange after winning a scholarship at the College House prizegiving. He was based at St Alban’s College in Pretoria.

If Jack was in charge of $10m to invest in Manawatū, he would spend it on some sort of system to help clean the Manawatū River so people can safely swim.

He wishes Manawatū had more things to do on the weekend to keep young people entertained.