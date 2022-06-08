Palmerston North Boxing Club in 1977. Malcolm Nicol is seated at the right. Photo / Peter Cain Studio

"It doesn't seem that long but, yeah, it is a long time."

That is Malcolm Nicol reflecting on his 50 years with the Palmerston North Boxing Club and he has no plans to hang up his coaching mitts.

Alf Ward started the club in 1972 - Nicol thinks in April of that year. He has been there since day one, firstly as an assistant coach. When Ward retired in 1974 and moved to Waikanae, Nicol took over as head coach and has been since.

He promised Ward he would keep the club going. "I think I've done that all right."

Nicol has always loved boxing. His father, Malcolm senior, also loved the sport and Malcolm junior was brought up with it. He started in 1955 aged 7 at the Kiwi Sports Club in Ashley St.

Ward was a former English professional boxing champion. Nicol saw an ad in the paper for a new boxing club and went along.

Jessie Meads (left) and Tevita Tarai, both 10, are keen members of the Palmerston North Boxing Club. Photo / Judith Lacy

The club now has about 20 members with 10 registered with Boxing New Zealand. It has 57 New Zealand titles.

"That's the only reward you get out of [coaching] boxing, when a boy gets his hand raised in the air."

Assistant coach Tony Te Rure is a six-time national champion and Nicol's grandson Sam Nicol has been a national champ three times.

Nicol's brother Steven was a New Zealand champ in 1976 and brother Barry a runner-up several times. Nephews have also won titles.

In 1980 bantamweight Danny Meehan, who Nicol coached, won the Jameson Belt for the most scientific senior male boxer.

Dominic Toner practises his punching with help from coach Malcolm Nicol. Photo / Judith Lacy

Cadet boxers Cooper Hogan, Jessie Meads and Dominic Toner have all won fights and are doing very well, Nicol says.

What makes a good boxer is "someone who listens".

There's a big difference between fighting and boxing. Anyone can fight but when boxing you have to use your skills and think about what you are doing.

"We've had all sorts over the years - good boys, bad boys."

Nicol initially refused to train female boxers, telling them to join a marching team. "I'm pretty old school."

He didn't think boxing was for girls; when he boxed mothers were not even allowed in the gym when they came to pick their sons up.

"That's just the way it was those days."

A good coach is someone who is dedicated and has boxed themselves, he says. Nicol fought for 10 years before he coached. In 1962, he was runner-up in the National Junior Championships.

"I got beaten in the final. I didn't do what I was told. I thought I knew better than [my coach]."

Usually by this time of the year Nicol would have been to six tournaments, but he has only been to two. "It's been a real hardship with Covid and everything."

Malcolm Nicol has been coaching at the Palmerston North Boxing Club for half a century. Photo / Judith Lacy

The club is the oldest boxing club in Palmerston North and Nicol believes it is the second oldest in New Zealand after Heretaunga.

"A lot of the old coaches when they die their club folds up."

He hopes Tony or Sam will take over.

In 2013, he received a Palmerston Noth Civic Honour Award and in 2016 was made a Boxing NZ life member.

His civic award citation includes Nicol recalling taking a boy to a tournament in Te Awamutu. The boy fell asleep on the way home, gripping his trophy so tightly his hand was just about purple. The trophy was the first thing he had won in his life and he wasn't going to let it go.

The club is planning a reunion later this year.

The club trains on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm at Te Awe Awe Scout Hall in Huia St. Cost is $3 a night.