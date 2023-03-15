Palmerston North artistic roller skater Phoenix Reid in action at the Americas Cup, in Florida in January. She is doing a Masters of Science majoring in biological sciences at Massey University.

It was a trip with enough material for a movie - beeping gold medals, travel dramas on an epic scale, new idols.

Nine Manawatū Skating Club members competed in the Americas Cup Championship of Clubs in January, held in Orlando, Florida.

Ben Shirley won three golds, while all nine skaters achieved personal bests. The 16-year-old attends Palmerston North Boys’ High School. He won the youth men’s figures, free skating and solo dance categories.

Esta Patete, who is at Awatapu College, was fourth in youth ladies’ figures.

Pippa McKee, who is at Whanganui High School, came fourth in the youth ladies’ solo dance.

The Manawatū team benefited from the high level of competition at the World Skate event, manager Sonja Reid says. Competitors included skaters from South American and European countries that are traditionally strong in roller skating.

The team got to watch some exceptional skaters they had previously only seen on YouTube and Instagram, and they found new idols.

“Instagram was going crazy with all their new friends,” Reid says.

For some of the team, it was their first time on a plane. Having to manage themselves while travelling and in different time zones added another layer of complexity to competing in an unfamiliar environment.

“It was a great experience for them all, pushing many of them outside their comfort zone.”

The trip has also motivated the skaters to work hard, do better, stay on track and set goals, she says.

It was the first time the club has gone to the Americas Cup, and Manawatū was the only club from New Zealand this year.

The Manawatū Skating Club team that went to Florida are (back row, from left): Emma McLaren, Claudia McLean, Phoenix Reid, Ben Shirley, Lily Patete, and Esta Patete. (Front row, from left): Coach Kylie Shirley, Jessica Shirley, Katja Franzmayr, Pippa McKee and manager Sonja Reid.

Ben’s medals were a problem going through security on the way home, a journey that took days longer than planned as the team got caught up in the flooding at Auckland Airport.

The team was five hours into their flight from Fort Worth, Texas, when the plane had to turn back because it couldn’t land at Auckland. So that was 10 hours of flying to end up back where they started their journey home.

All the passengers were trying to rebook their flights, with the group’s task made harder as there were 11 of them, Reid says.

After a night in Fort Worth, they flew to Honolulu for a night, then to Sydney for a night. Half the group flew to Auckland and the rest flew to Wellington.

Reid said they heard 60 bags had been left in Sydney - but thankfully not the group’s, as that would have been “the cream on the top”. Skaters don’t travel light, with their skates and costumes.

At Sydney, they were met by an Australian team manager with a sign welcoming the Kiwi skaters back to Oceania, along with food and water.

“That was really nice. He was appreciating the drama that had gone on for us.”

A big challenge for Reid and coach Kylie Shirley was driving on the right-hand side of the road. Think 16-lane highways with the traffic going 70-plus miles an hour - that’s 113km/h.

Reid says the accommodation was as expected.

“You do put your trust in the land of the internet, don’t you? And hope when you get there, it is what you thought.”

Phoenix Reid joined the team from Florence in Italy, where she had been training at A.S.D Firenze Oltrarno Pattinaggio. Mum Sonja says Phoenix learned a lot of technical improvements while in Florence.

Phoenix, 21, coaches younger skaters at the Manawatū club and enjoyed being the Kiwi novelty, with a cluster of younger skaters around her.

The Manawatū skaters’ next overseas competition is likely to be World Skate’s Oceania Artistic Championships in Brisbane in August.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air















