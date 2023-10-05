Palmerston North artist Lois Price with her winning oil painting.

Palmerston North artist Lois Price is the supreme winner of the Feilding and District Art Society’s 2023 Art Awards.

She received $2000 for her work, Rangitīkei River Cliffs.

This year’s awards attracted 166 entries from around the country.

Judges David Traub and Lorraine Webb said Price’s painting showed “fantastic control of material and composition”.

“Oil paint [was] used to create a glorious landscape.”

Price majored in art at Palmerston North Teachers’ College under the guidance of Frank Davis and Ray Thorburn. After marrying and starting a family, she put her art on hold. It wasn’t until retiring from teaching, 40 years later, that she once again picked up a brush.

Price paints primarily in oils as she enjoys the flexibility they offer, as well as their strong pigments. She draws on the New Zealand landscape as her inspiration, simplifying complex landforms into primary forms that emphasise the contrast of light and shade.

Manaia Joseph’s Kawakawa was awarded the $2000 Youth Award, recognising the best work by an artist aged under 21.

Four $500 prizes were awarded to Gerry Le Roux, Karen Pedersen, Polly Cleverly and Irene Whittaker for their works across photography, sculpture, painting and drawing.

All the entries are on display at Feilding Art Centre until October 31, including as part of Art Trail Manawatū. Visitors are invited to select their favourite by voting in the People’s Choice Award, the winner of which will receive an Aotearoa Art Supplies gift card.

Feilding Art Centre is open weekdays 10am-4pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm.