There already exists active trapping groups in outlying rural areas, but none in residential areas of the city itself.

Middle Districts Lions Club member Craig Hart with one of the predator traps.

“We’re starting slowly so we can get the system right before we target larger chunks city,” he said.

“The objective is to make our native bird life more prolific.”

The model has worked before. Miramar has been declared predator-free with locals there seeing a dramatic increase in native birdlife in the area.

The Palmerston North-based group has modelled its plan on the Miramar operation, targeting a specific area of the city initially rather than a blanket approach over the whole of Palmerston North, to start small before branching out to larger areas.

“We have been inspired by Predator Free Miramar and particularly the fact that the enthusiasm from that group is providing great encouragement well beyond Miramar into the Wellington suburbs,” he said.

The initial targeted area is a block of the city in the Fitzherbert Ave, Te Awe Awe St and Pahiatua St area, capturing a large stretch of the Manawatū River.

The group has identified ideal placements for 18 traps adjacent to a walkway along the Manawatū River from Fitzherbert Bridge to Albert St. Traps had already been set and were routinely monitored.

“Given that it is well accepted that areas of biodiversity provide a natural habitat for rats, we have delivered 20 traps to Manawatū Golf Club. The club have agreed to place and monitor the traps and record catches,” he said.

They’ve already made 100 traps which will soon be set at designated location in the targeted area. Note: The traps weren’t dangerous to pets.

An example of a Predator Free NZ rat trap.

The group have managed to self-fund and make a safe and effective trap for $11 through donated materials. It had enough timber on hand to make another 140 traps, but they are going to need more.

Advice received from Trap NZ was at a recommended 75m spacings, so an estimated 500 traps would be needed in the targeted area.

The plan was to develop working relationships with owners of properties looking after the traps. Already several property owners were on board and supporting the initiative.

“As the public awareness of our objective grows and as we build more traps we can seek publicity, not only from property owners wanting traps to be placed on their properties, but for people and organisations who can support us with funding and materials such as fencing timber,” Hart said.

The club is about to drop flyers informing the public and residents in the area of the plan.

Predator Free New Zealand Trust community funding advisor Janine Hearn said twice a year it selects standout predator-free communities across the country and provides funding for humane trapping materials, ongoing support, information and advice.

“We’re flooded with applications every year. It’s proof that Kiwis are keen to remove predators from their neighbourhoods to give native birds, bugs, and lizards a chance,” she said.

“It’s not a solo mission, it takes a whole community coming together. The Lions Club in Palmy has great experience with other projects and rallying their community, so we know the predator-free ethos is in good hands.”

“We also try to connect the dots in the predator-free puzzle. We’ll need all towns and cities across NZ to get involved in the ambitious predator-free movement.”

“The backyard trapping scene in Palmerston North needed a shot in the arm. Our funding, combined with the Lions’ passion, is just the thing. It’s inspiring to see residents stepping up to protect vulnerable species and nature that really need our help.”

The Lions Club has more than 50 members and has been active in the Manawatū community since 1968. There are 300 Lions Clubs in New Zealand with a total membership of 8000.

The club hoped that should the programme be successful, other clubs might follow suit. Hart said enthusiasm for the cause was infectious and hoped other towns like Ashhurst, Foxton, or Marton would be inspired to adopt similar programmes. and become predator-free.

“Miramar have inspired us.”



