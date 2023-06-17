While at Outward Bound, Deanna Rogers sailed a cutter, paddled a waka, learned bushcraft and jumped off a jetty into the Marlborough Sounds.

Late last year, Palmerston North’s Deanna Rogers put on her backpack and ventured to Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds to attend an eight-day Outward Bound Activate course. The adapted course is designed for people with physical disabilities aged over 18, to develop their self-confidence and push them to their mental and physical limits.

Deanna lives with cerebral palsy and is hearing impaired. She says she was nervous about going to Outward Bound but was buoyed by the “amazing experiences” others have had there.

“I wanted to have an adventure, to experience new things and reflect on nature while meeting new friends and getting away from my usual day-to-day life and stress. I also wanted to get away from my phone!”

Deanna didn’t hold back from trying new things while at Outward Bound. She sailed a cutter, paddled a waka, learned bushcraft and jumped off a jetty into the waters of the Marlborough Sounds.

“I discovered I can do anything I put my mind to - either by myself or with the help of people or an aide like a walking cane. I had to climb up to the flying fox on a rope ladder, which wasn’t easy as it kept swaying, but I did it! I also learned to adapt to a new routine of getting up early every day – that was challenging!” she laughs.

Outward Bound has offered adapted courses for the past four decades. In recent years, the Activate programme has expanded to include Youth Activate for 16-18 year-olds and Activate Leaps and Bounds for 13-15 year-olds who attend with a parent or caregiver.

“We believe there is more in everyone,” says Outward Bound Diversity and Inclusion Partner Leonie King. “By helping people understand their full potential we can help make our communities and the world a better place. The feedback from our Activate courses is phenomenal. We see participants of all ages and abilities growing in confidence in their physical capabilities and growing their resilience and interpersonal skills with their watch mates. Outward Bound is as much an inward journey as an outward journey.”

Deanna said if she had the opportunity to go again, she would “definitely accept”. She’ll have to find time though, as she’s thinking of adding more days on to her volunteering schedule at the local food bank.

“At Outward Bound, I made great memories, found new friends and built my confidence in outdoor activities. It was a life-changing experience.”



