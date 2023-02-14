Martin Setchell is performing in Palmerston North on Saturday, February 18, Photo/ Supplied

Internationally acclaimed organist Martin Setchell is performing in Palmerston North on the weekend.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Martin hasn’t performed in Palmerston North for over five years. He was scheduled to play in Palmerston North in 2021 and last year but due to Covid-19, the concerts were cancelled.

St Andrew’s (central site of Pathways Presbyterian Church) has been reopened with concerts and community events happening in the refurbished interior.

The St Andrew’s pipe organ, with much its pipework more than 130 years old, is delighting listeners again after being silent for five and a half years.

Martin, born in Blackpool, England, moved to New Zealand in 1974 and started teaching at the University of Canterbury School of Music. After serving for over 40 years on the staff of the University of Canterbury School of Music, he resigned as associate professor of music in 2014 to freelance as a performer, writer, music editor, speaker and teacher.

Martin has served Christchurch as the city’s Town Hall organist since the Rieger organ was opened in 1997 when he was appointed organ curator by the city council.

In 2008, he was honoured by the City of Christchurch, receiving a Civic Award for services to music in the community and the Town Hall organ in particular, and last year, a special commendation to mark his 25 years of service.

During the past 20 years, he has given many concerts in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, the UK and the Far East. He has many CDs to his name and as a composer, concentrates on writing tuneful and accessible organ and choral music.

He is known for his volumes of transcriptions for organ music by Faure and Bizet and the Sousa marches published by Kevin Mayhew Music and his arrangements of Saint-Saens, Purcell, Bach and Verdi published by Oxford University Press.

His humorous Wedding March extraordinaire is published by Butz MusikVerlag in Germany.

The Details:

What: Martin Setchell concert.

When: Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew’s (central site of Pathways Presbyterian Church), 388 Church St, Palmerston North

Cost: Admission is by the programme. 18 years and under free.