Attendees at One Billion Rising in Palmerston North on Saturday danced to raise awareness of women and children's struggle against oppression, exploitation, and abuse. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

On the auspicious date of 22 02 2022, the Women's Health Collective hosted a screening of the documentary Mothers of the Revolution, made by women of Aotearoa New Zealand.



It tells the story of the inspiring women of the Greenham Common peace camp in Britain, including those from our country who joined them.

This was peace activism initiated by mothers with young children who walked from Wales and established a peace camp, a women-only protest against the establishment of a United States base in England that brought in cruise missiles on this land, and which added to the threat of nuclear war.

The Greenham Common protest, at the place they were establishing this military base, was a peace protest based on non-violence that went on for 19 years (1981-2000) and eventually succeeded in the removal of the cruise missiles and the base and the commons returned to the people. This women's-led activism was supported by many people around the world, including Russia, and influenced the end of the Cold War, thus reducing the nuclear threat.

These inspiring women activists feel very close to me at this time with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We need our peacemakers, our peace activists, our inspirational peace leaders to grow in number and power now! We need the power of the people for peace.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day on March 8 is Changing Climates: Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow – a theme that recognises the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are working to change the climate of gender equality and build a sustainable future.

Part of a sustainable future is an end to violence, adversarial relationships and wars, and leadership and support for a commitment to, and actions for, non-violence; for co-operation, for just transitions (especially for the most vulnerable, and those with fewer resources), and for love for each other and the Earth.

Last Saturday, Palmerston North Women's Centre and Palmerston North Women's Health Collective joined with Migrante Te Papaioea to host its One Billion Rising annual event.

This is a time to dance as part of one billion women rising for an end to violence, and a peaceful, sustainable and just future for women and children, and for all people and all communities.

• Jean Hera is the manager of Palmerston North Women's Health Collective.