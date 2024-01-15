Operatunity’s Greatest Hits celebrates the musical journey the company has embarked on over the past 23 years.

Operatunity’s Greatest Hits celebrates the musical journey the company has embarked on over the past 23 years.

To begin its 2024 season, Operatunity is bringing a variety show to Palmerston North on January 31.

Operatunity’s Greatest Hits celebrates the best-loved songs from Operatunity’s concerts over the past 23 years.

It showcases the voices of Operatunity’s core artists Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Kelly Lim Harris and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones.

The special guests are tenor Benjamin Makisi, the “Pavarotti of the Pacific”; Vanessa Kelly, one half of the pop duo Deep Obsession; and Rutene Spooner, an internationally acclaimed music theatre star.

Operatunity is New Zealand’s leading producer of daytime concerts. It presents nearly 200 concerts a year spanning rock ‘n’ roll, musical theatre, country and classical across 22 venues from Whangarei to Invercargill.

The Details

What: Operatunity’s Greatest Hits

When: Wednesday, January 31, 11am

Where: New Life, 590 Featherston St

Tickets: operatunity.co.nz or ring 0508 266 237