To begin its 2024 season, Operatunity is bringing a variety show to Palmerston North on January 31.
Operatunity’s Greatest Hits celebrates the best-loved songs from Operatunity’s concerts over the past 23 years.
It showcases the voices of Operatunity’s core artists Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Kelly Lim Harris and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones.
The special guests are tenor Benjamin Makisi, the “Pavarotti of the Pacific”; Vanessa Kelly, one half of the pop duo Deep Obsession; and Rutene Spooner, an internationally acclaimed music theatre star.
Operatunity is New Zealand’s leading producer of daytime concerts. It presents nearly 200 concerts a year spanning rock ‘n’ roll, musical theatre, country and classical across 22 venues from Whangarei to Invercargill.
The Details
What: Operatunity’s Greatest Hits
When: Wednesday, January 31, 11am
Where: New Life, 590 Featherston St
Tickets: operatunity.co.nz or ring 0508 266 237