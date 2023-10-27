Be swept away by the magic, romance and elegance of a Viennese extravaganza with Operatunity's Christmas in Vienna.

Operatunity’s Christmas in Vienna comes to Palmerston North on December 6.

The show is billed as perfect for lovers of concerts in the style of Andre Rieu and as an extravagant production that captures the romance, elegance and magic of Vienna at Christmas.

Audiences can expect Viennese waltzes such as The Blue Danube and I’m in Love with Vienna, performed alongside Christmas classics such as Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful.

The cast stars New Zealand divos and divas including Operatunity owners Susan Boland and John Cameron, tenors Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo and Derek Hill, and sopranos Kelly Lim Harris and Alex Foster, with pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones.

“This production is a magical ode to Vienna, a city renowned for its vibrant and rich cultural heritage,” Boland says.

“Filled with romance and Christmas magic, the show will bring the flavour of concerts in the style of Andre Rieu to towns across New Zealand.”

It is the chance to experience the magic and glamour of Vienna delivered by some of the country’s most talented performers.

Christmas in Vienna will be performed in 22 venues across New Zealand.

Operatunity is New Zealand’s leading producer of daytime concerts, bringing music and entertainment to retired communities across the country. It presents nearly 200 concerts a year spanning rock‘n’roll, musical theatre, country, classical and more.

Doors open at 10am and morning tea is provided.

The Details

What: Christmas in Vienna

When: Wednesday, December 6, 11am

Where: Life Church, Featherston St

Tickets: $32.50-$42 operatunity.co.nz