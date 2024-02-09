Palmerston North residents can twist, shimmy and shake with Operatunity's singers and band on March 6.

Palmerston North residents can twist, shimmy and shake with Operatunity's singers and band on March 6.

Operatunity promises its “Shake, Rattle & Roll” concert will transport audiences back to the vibrant era of the rock ‘n’ roll 1950s.

The touring show comes to Palmerston North on March 6.

Get ready to twist, shimmy, shake, rattle, roll and rock around the clock with singers Bonaventure-Allan Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Russell Dixon and Kelly Lim Harris, accompanied by guitarist Chet O-Connell and pianist Grant Winterburn.

Audiences will be treated to hits from Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and many more. Operatunity’s singers will channel the spirit of these performers, delivering renditions of beloved classics.

“This concert is a celebration of the music that defined a generation and continues to captivate audiences of all ages,” Perigo says.

The Details

What: Shake, Rattle & Roll

When: Wednesday, March 6, 11am

Where: New Life, 590 Featherston St

Tickets: operatunity.co.nz or 0508 266 237