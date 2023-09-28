Louie Trasporto with the one-millionth plant planted as part of Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu Tararua Highway project. It is a manoao (silver pine), a native tree that thrives in wet, shady areas.

The Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway project has planted its one-millionth native plant - a manoao (silver pine).

In May, the third season of planting at the project site kicked off, including planting natives alongside the new highway alignment.

Planting technician Louie Trasporto had the honour of putting the one-millionth plant in the ground during a ceremony to mark the milestone at the project site this month.

The landscaping team aims to plant more than 1.8 million plants during the project.

Trasporto, who is employed by Evergreen Landcare, was selected because he is one of the longest-serving planters on the project. He has been with the team since construction began in early 2021.

It is estimated he has planted close to 120,000 plants since then.

“For everyone who’s involved in this project, reaching this milestone is a great achievement for it’s not only a legacy we’re going to leave here today, but also a seed for future generations to come.”

Planting generally takes place during the wetter winter months, as this provides the best possible conditions for the plants. But, as Trasporto can attest to, it’s not the easiest working environment.

“It’s a gruelling job but it has a sense of accomplishment once you see the plants grown, and a sense of fulfilment also to see if they flourish by the end of the project.”

Waka Kotahi Te Ahu a Turanga project spokesman Grant Kauri says reaching this impressive milestone is a testament to the hard work of the landscaping team.

“Our landscapers work in extremely tough conditions. They’re out onsite in the wind, mud and rain but despite this adversity, they’ve still managed to put thousands of plants in the ground each week.

“They do a very difficult job requiring grit and persistence, but it’s enabling us to meet our intention of minimising the inevitable environmental impact of the construction process.

“One of the project’s principles is to tread lightly on the land – this means we do our best to protect the environment near the highway, and the extensive planting programme helps us achieve that.”

The landscaping teams maintain the planting sites, install fencing to protect some planted areas and conduct pest control.