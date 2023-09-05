Conductor Pablo Gonzalez is hailed as one of the most passionate of his generation. Photo / Benjamin Ealovega

Conductor Pablo Gonzalez is hailed as one of the most passionate of his generation. Photo / Benjamin Ealovega

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra returns to Palmerston North on September 12 with a exhilarating festival of Spanish music.

Fiesta Espanola features acclaimed Spanish singer Maria Jose Perez and the NZSO, led by renowned Spanish conductor Pablo Gonzalez.

The performance boasts three landmark works by Spanish legends Joaquin Turina and Manuel de Falla, along with one of Argentina’s greatest composers, Astor Piazzolla.

De Falla’s El Amor Brujo (Love, the Sorcerer) includes Jose Perez, a sought-after Flamenco singer who has performed with orchestras and at prestigious festivals.

Turina’s lush and romantic La Oracion del torero (The Bullfighter’s Prayer) and Piazzolla’s Sinfonietta – one of his most popular works – complete the programme.

Tickets to Fiesta Espanola at Regent on Broadway are available via Ticketek.