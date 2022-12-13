Norwood chief executive Tim Myers presents the donation cheque to Farmstrong representatives Gerard Vaughan (centre) and Sam Whitelock. Photo / Supplied

The fourth annual Norwood Charity Golf Tournament raised a record sum.

Norwood chief executive Tim Myers presented Farmstrong with a donation cheque for $106,925 at the National Fieldays this month.

“In presenting this cheque, we’re privileged to represent a network that is invested in making a difference to mental wellbeing in the agricultural sector and recognises the incredible mahi that Farmstrong do to achieve that,” Myers says.

“None of this is possible without the power and support of our network. They participate in the tournament, donate auction items and spot prizes, and make it a successful fundraising event.”

When a golf tournament was first considered as an opportunity to address mental wellbeing, the idea was to get people off farm to relax. The Norwood Charity Golf Tournament has become much more than that and is now a major funding contributor to Farmstrong. It has raised $300,925 since 2019.

The donations help Farmstrong to build resources and reach people through an award-winning mental wellbeing programme that targets rural communities.

Farmstrong project lead Gerard Vaughan says the level and consistency of support Farmstrong receives from the tournament shows genuine give back from a network that understands the pressures faced by the agriculture sector.

“It’s not just about the money. It is also about growing a community that promotes how to look after each other through openness and conversation – things that happen out on the golf course.

“It’s always humbling to attend the tournament and see the generosity and leadership of the network behind it.”

The tournament was held in October at the Wairakei Golf + Sanctuary in Taupō, voted New Zealand’s number one golf course. Nineteen teams (76 players) registered to play and 82 people attended the evening function and auction.

The event is hosted by farm machinery specialist Norwood with all proceeds from ticket sales, auctions, and hole sponsorships going to Farmstrong.

Planning is already under way for the 2023 tournament, which will be held on May 17 at the same venue.



