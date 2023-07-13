Three of the Civic Honour Award recipients for 2022 were Sheridan Hickey (left), Joe Hollander and Rosemary Gear. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Nominations for the 2023 Civic Honour Awards, Palmerston North’s highest recognition for voluntary service, are open.

Palmy is a community enhanced by people doing more than their share of community service, Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says.

Palmerston North City Council has honoured these outstanding volunteers since 1988.

The Civic Honour Awards are given to innovative and enduring volunteers who deserve recognition and thanks.

“Volunteers are generally selfless people and don’t help others for the recognition,” Smith says.

“Over the years, we’ve honoured some amazing people who have been committed to helping others and building strong and connected communities.”

The service carried out by the nominated person must not be a professional service or a service they undertake in the course of their paid employment.

Volunteers of any age can be nominated. People can be nominated for the quality of their commitment or the length of their service to a sector or community.

If someone has unsuccessfully nominated a person in previous years, they are welcome to re-submit their nomination.

A panel considers all nominations and their decision remains unknown until the awards are bestowed later this year.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from pncc.govt.nz/civicawards or collected from the council’s Customer Service Centre and libraries.

Nominations close on Wednesday, August 16.