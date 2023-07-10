Government Pest are Murray Shaw (from left), Kristov Raven and Max Guy.

It is 96 days until the general election. While Labour and National slug it out, Palmerston North band Government Pest are working on their third album.

They are also putting on a gig, Night of the Swamp Grooves, featuring four North Island rock and metal bands.

Government Pest formed in 2014. Kristov Raven is on vocals and guitar, Murray Shaw on bass and vocals, and Max Guy on drums. They produce a heavy, groovy sound and have played together in other Palmy bands for more than 20 years, including Turbostill and Hellborne.

They will record their third album at the end of 2023 at The Stomach in Palmy.

Hadees Drudge appeared on the Wellington music scene in 2018 and describe their sound as “hard rock driven metal groove”. They have frequently performed around the North and South Islands.

They are a four-piece band with Jason Keeler on guitar, Chris Ewers on bass, Jordon Hotton on drums and Duane Frew on vocals.

Hadees Drudge describe their music as hard-hitting, punchy, tight and on point, with vocal lines that counterpoint the riffs.

Forming in 2018, Seismic State are Sai on guitar, Liam on bass, Matthijs on drums and Rogina on vocals and guitar. Their style mixes rock with elements of funk, blues, progressive and alternative.

The Wellington band combine riff-oriented guitar with melodic bass lines and driving drum rhythms to form a foundation for creative vocal melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

The FnCs are a new, fast, catchy and heavy punk band from Whanganui, featuring the rhythm section of Wayne and Hamish from Mr Sudden Death as well as the guitars and vocals of Jem from Kavort.

Night of the Swamp Grooves will be their first gig.

The FnCs are recording a debut album of original songs with strong anti-capitalist themes to punch your eardrums with.

The Details

What: Night of the Swamp Grooves

When: Saturday, July 22, entry 8pm, first band 8.30pm

Where: Snails: Artist-run spaces on Taonui St

Tickets: $10 from Under the Radar or $15 at the door