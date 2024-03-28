Central Hawke’s Bay author Charity Norman will speak in Palmerston North on April 19.

Sending out book-loving vibes to everyone in Manawatū!

The always popular Off The Page series is relaunching with a stellar line-up of local, national and internationally published writers. Off The Page is run in collaboration with Massey University, and will bring food writing, crime, historical fiction, romance and more to Palmerston North City Library.

The best of New Zealand writing is better than ever in 2024. The writers you would pay to see at national festivals are freely available at your hometown library. Off the Page features a popular writer in conversation with a local chairperson about their books, the writing life and much more. The sessions will also feature book sales and signings, snacks, and stimulating conversation. Everyone is invited and the sessions are free. (Did we mention the snacks? Okay, good.)

Launching the season, on April 19 we have crime writer Charity Norman in conversation with Gigi Fenster. Norman has published more than 10 novels. Remember Me won the Ngaio Marsh Award for Best Crime Novel in 2023. She will also run a writing workshop on April 20. Here’s your chance to learn from one of Aotearoa’s best writers.

Also in writerly news, City Library has confirmed its first Mystery in the Library session for Friday, May 3. This is a series of author talks run around the country by the people behind the aforementioned Ngaio Marsh Awards, so it’s exciting to be hosting one of these sessions. Mysterious Manawatū will feature Manawatū crime writers Riley Chance, GB Ralph, Bing Turkby and Gigi Fenster.

If music be the food of love then grab a plate, because May is New Zealand Music Month and there’s a smorgasbord of musical platters on offer. DJ Antsman is coming in to play some of his favourite seven-inch records, and we’re teaming up with The Stomach and Radio Control to host gigs and even a lyric-writing workshop.

For those who’ve always wanted to play Celtic tunes but didn’t know where to start, there’ll be a Celtic Slow Session, where you learn to play a tune very slowly, piece by piece. Eventually you’ll learn the whole tune, and can increase to session-level speed! And as always, you can borrow CDs and vinyl LPs from the City Library, if you’re looking for that old-school hands-on musical experience without the expense.

More justices, more peace. From April 6, the Justice of the Peace service will be available on Saturdays as well as Fridays, from 11am-1pm. The long-running Friday sessions are always well-attended, so having them available on Saturdays as well should be helpful for anyone who needs to make something official. This will be the first JP service desk in the city to be open on a weekend, making it particularly useful for those who work during the week. You can find the JP in the Wharite Room on the mezzanine floor at the Central Library.

And finally, with school holidays starting on April 15, keep an eye on the library website for cool activities to be announced.

May the pages of your favourite book never become foxed, and may your favourite bookmark never go missing.