NZSO concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppanen will direct Mozart & Salieri on Saturday. Photo / Stephen A'Court





The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra performs some of the most exciting and innovative music by classical giants Mozart and Salieri in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Mozart & Salieri not only brings to audiences two magnificent works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Led by NZSO concertmaster and violinist Vesa-Matti Leppanen, there will also be spectacular music by their contemporaries Franz Joseph Haydn and Johann Nepomuk Hummel.

A highlight of the concert at Regent on Broadway will be breathtaking performances with the orchestra by featured artists section principal oboe Robert Orr, associate principal bassoon Justin Sun and section principal horn Samuel Jacobs.

The four composers featured in the Mozart & Salieri concert all knew each other and were intertwined in different ways. Mozart was friends with Haydn and – unlike the fictionalised account in the film and play Amadeus – was on good terms with Salieri. Hummel was a student of Mozart, Haydn and Salieri.

The concert opens with Haydn’s uplifting and enchanting Overture from his short comic opera L’infedelta delusa.

The origins of Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, also known as Sinfonia Concertante for Winds, are surrounded by mystery and the debate continues to this day. Regardless, its melodious charm has made it an audience favourite.

Salieri’s 26 Variations on La folia di Spagna, written late in his career, is one of his finest works. The Austrian composer’s 26 Variations are based on La Folia one of the oldest European musical themes, believed to have arisen in the 15th century. For those who will hearing Salieri’s work for the first time, it will sound familiar as La Folia has been adapted and interpreted by many composers, including Handel’s famous Keyboard Suite No. 4 in D Minor Sarabande.

Hummel’s Eight Variations and Coda on O du lieber Augustin is based on a popular Viennese song Oh, you dear Augustin. It’s another tune that may be familiar, as it was adapted in the English-speaking world for children’s folk song Did You Ever See a Lassie?

