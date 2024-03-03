Whichever mode of transport you choose to get to the New Zealand Rural Games this weekend, you can park at the Railway Reserve for a gold-coin donation.

Park with purpose at the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games this weekend in Palmerston North.

Park with Purpose is a gold-coin donation car parking initiative that will be in action at the Railway Reserve from March 8-10.

The money will go to the renal service at Palmerston North Regional Hospital. The service provides care for patients with kidney disease in Manawatū-Whanganui, such as consultations, dialysis and transplants.

People who are unable to do home dialysis have their treatment at the haemodialysis unit at the hospital.

The Rural Games are New Zealand’s largest rural sporting extravaganza. From the iconic sheepdog trials and Highland Games to unconventional contests like egg roulette and cowpat throwing, there’s something for everyone.

Prepare for epic showdowns as reigning champions defend their titles in major championship clashes. From the Stihl Timbersports championships to the Forest Industry Contractors Association Golden Loader title, the competition promises to be fierce and electrifying.

There will also be axe throwing, chainsaw sculpture and the traditional Māori team game kī-o-rahi.

Games founder Steve Hollander says the events celebrate our nation’s rich rural traditions while embracing the quirky and unconventional.

Entry is free and events kick off at 9am, running into the afternoon.

Park with Purpose is led by Karensa Dennis, leader of the Zone 2 Lions Clubs. Lions will manage the car parking.

“Lions have a long-standing commitment to raise funds for dialysis equipment for Palmerston North Regional Hospital,” Dennis says.

“We thought it would be a good opportunity to raise funds while helping to reduce pressure on parking during one of the city’s busiest weekends.”

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral renal physician Dr Norman Panlilio says Lions has been generous over the years.

“This initiative with the Rural Games will assist patients from the city and surrounding districts who live with chronic kidney disease.”

Palmerston North City Council has provided the reserve for free, and the New Zealand Rural Games Trust is working with Lions to promote the fundraiser.

Thanks to the support of Horizons Regional Council, free buses will be available for people wanting to visit the Rural Games.

World Kidney Day is on March 14.



