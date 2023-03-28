Reefton's Richard Banks senior won the Men's New Zealand Coal Shovelling Championship at the Rural Games in Palmerston North.

The New Zealand Rural Games triumphantly returned to Palmerston North after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. The three-day event earlier this month at Te Marae o Hine / The Square attracted about 45,000 people, making it the largest edition of the games yet.

The event was packed with competitions in various rural sports such as wood chopping, coal shovelling, sheep shearing, gumboot throwing, and egg throw and catch. The quality of sportspeople on display was world-class, Rural Games founder Steve Hollander says.

“It was a fantastic weekend for rural sports and, in terms of attendance, Saturday was our busiest day yet.”

One standout performer was Jarna Mihare from Dannevirke, who set a new Rural Games record in the stones category of the Sir Eion Edgar Southern Hemisphere Highlander Championship. Mihare’s incredible time of 25.43 seconds smashed the previous record by more than 15 seconds.

Palmerston North’s Adam Miller is the Southern Hemisphere Highlander Heavy Champion.

Central Hawke’s Bay’s Tony Bouskill took out the Speed Fencing Championship, pipping his son Tony at the post.

Manawatū team Choppers (Norm Cherry, Shane Campbell, Ali Collis and Daniel Blenkiron) won the New Zealand Coal Shovelling Championship. Blenkiron was second in the men’s singles.

Marton's Jimmy Samuels won the Men's Speed Shearing Championship.

Whanganui’s Daniel Purcell won the inaugural Golden Loader Championship.

Taumarunui’s Jack Jordan took out the Timbersports Men’s Championship – the morning after being named the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards Supreme winner.

Feilding High School won the North Island Secondary School Shearing Championship while a team from Napier Boys’ High School came second. Palmerston North Boys’ High School was third.

Lachie Cameron from Feilding High School was the first individual quality shearer while Grace Carman from the same school won best wool handler.

The Rural Games one-hour highlight programme hosted by Greg O’Connor and Olivia Caldwell screens on TV 3 on Saturday at 5pm. It will be replayed on April 8 at 9.30am.

