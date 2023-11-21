Trieste St and Florence Drive at Linton are named after World War II battles in Italy.

Another seven Linton streets have had the red poppy added to their street signs.

The addition of the poppies is part of the Places of Remembrance project run by the New Zealand Poppy Places Trust. The trust has identified places in New Zealand that have a link to our military involvement in a conflict or operational service overseas.

The seven sites of significance were announced on Remembrance Day.

Andrew Murray Drive

Andrew Murray Drive is named after Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Murray of the Corps of Royal New Zealand Engineers. In World War II he served in the South Pacific and was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his distinguished service.

Florence Drive

Many New Zealanders fought and died at the Battle for Florence in Italy during World War II.

Hanson Rd

During World War II, Brigadier Frederick Hanson served with the 2nd New Zealand Division in Greece, Crete, North Africa and Italy. He received the Distinguished Service Order and bar and was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Treasury Place

The Battle of the Treasury Islands took place in World War II on the Treasury Islands group, part of the Solomon Islands. The battle formed part of the wider Pacific War and involved New Zealand and US forces fighting against Japanese troops.

The Allied invasion of the Japanese-held island group intended to secure Mono and Stirling Islands so a radar station could be constructed on the former and the latter be used as a staging area for an assault on Bougainville. The attack on the Treasury Islands would serve the long-term Allied strategy of isolating Bougainville and Rabaul and the elimination of the Japanese garrison in the area.

Trieste St

In 1945, New Zealand troops forced the surrender of 2000 German troops holding out in Trieste, in northern Italy. New Zealand and Yugoslav troops occupied the area until British troops arrived.

Williams Drive

Major General Robin Williams served with the 1st Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment and later with the 2nd Battalion New Zealand Regiment during the Malayan Emergency. He moved up the ranks and when he retired from the army in 1984, he was Chief of General Staff.

Woodlands St

In the 1930s, Woodlands Camp in the north of Singapore was created to support British naval operations. From the 1970s onwards, Woodlands provided accommodation for New Zealand Force South-East Asia personnel until the disbandment of the force and return of personnel to New Zealand.